Court moved seeking independent commission to probe Saqib Nisar’s alleged audiotape
Web Desk
03:52 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Court moved seeking independent commission to probe Saqib Nisar’s alleged audiotape
Share

ISLAMABAD – A petition seeking the formation of a commission to probe into the alleged audiotape of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has been moved before the Islamabad High Court.

Reports in local media said the petition has been filed by Sindh High Court Bar Association president Salahuddin Ahmed and Judicial Commission member Syed Haider Imam Rizvi.

The petitioners contended that the scandal gives the impression that the Pakistani judicial authorities are under pressure from external powers and it is mandatory to determine whether the audiotape is original or doctored.

It further added that the audiotape had damaged the dignity of the judiciary while it is necessary to restore the confidence of the people in the independent and impartial judiciary. An independent commission comprising of civil society members, journalists, lawyers, and judges should be formed for a probe into the matter, the petitioner maintained.

Maryam Nawaz asks ex-CJP Nisar who ... 04:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday held a detailed presser following the ...

In a similar development, Islamabad High Court dismissed a plea seeking a contempt of court action against PML-N leaders for criticizing former CJP Saqib Nisar, observing that the 'contempt of court' laws do not apply on the criticism of former judges.

US firm which examined Saqib Nisar’s alleged ... 09:58 AM | 23 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A US forensic firm, which examined the alleged audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib ...

More From This Category
PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
03:08 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Debt-ridden journalist hangs himself after being ...
01:51 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Pakistan rejects RSS chief's provocative, ...
12:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
KMC launches drive-in cinema in Karachi’s ...
11:56 AM | 27 Nov, 2021
Local Government Amendment bill passed amid ...
11:28 AM | 27 Nov, 2021
AGP detects financial irregularities of Rs40bn in ...
10:53 AM | 27 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr