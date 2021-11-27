Indian 'Gutka Man' who sparks meme fest says ‘I wasn't eating tobacco’
Web Desk
01:07 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Indian 'Gutka Man' who sparks meme fest says ‘I wasn't eating tobacco’
Share

NEW DELHI – Amid the first match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur, a clip of a man, Shobit Pandey, went viral in which he can be seen talking on the phone while chewing Gutka – a chewing tobacco preparation.

As Shobit caught on camera chewing 'gutkha' while speaking on the phone, the short clip from the game sparked hilarious memes on social media.

Many famed personalities including former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also reacted to the viral video of the 'Gutka man'.

Shobit, a resident of Kanpur, after becoming the talk of the town said he has been irritated after all the unwanted attention he has been getting on social media. The viral sensation also refused eating tobacco in the clip.

Revealing his side of the story with an Indian agency, he said, I would like to clarify that I wasn't eating tobacco. I was eating betel nut and was on call in with my friend, who was also watching the match in the same stadium but in a different stand.

The irritated man also mentioned that the only thing which is bothering him is the prescience of his sister in the viral clip, as she was receiving mean comments from some people.

Indians go gaga as video of a romantic Pakistani ... 01:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

A video of Lahore-based content creator Bilal Khan, surprising his better half with a rose, is going viral on the ...

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

More From This Category
Boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles jab in ...
04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Hania Aamir's new dance video goes viral
03:22 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Mahira Khan and others dance their heart out at ...
03:30 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah ‘exposes’ Pakistani ...
02:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Rare white lion succumbs to 'pneumonia' in ...
12:38 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab bags two Grammy ...
03:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr