PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
LARKANA – A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Rana Sakhawat, was killed in a daylight ambush in the Qambar Shahdadkot area of Sindh.

Reports in local media said unidentified attackers targeted Sakhawat inside his own rice mill and he received several shots.

The ruling party leader was rushed to a local medical facility and later referred to Chandka Hospital in Larkana but he succumbed to deadly wounds.

Following the attack, the assailants managed to escape from the rice mill located in the Lalurynik area. The deceased was one of the stalwart workers of the PTI Sindh chapter and was also the president of the Rice Mill Association.

Meanwhile, opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has strongly condemned the killing of Sakhawat and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Sheikh also alleged SSP Shahadatkot of lawlessness and for being the patron of criminals in the remote area.

