Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage

Noor Fatima
08:29 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage
Share

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane and the handsome hunk Osman Khalid Butt stole the show at the prestigious Lux Style Awards 2022 lately.

Grooving in their shimmery attires, the pair gave ultimate 80s disco vibes.

The duo set the stage on fire while dancing to South Asian pop princess Nazia Hassan's Disco Deewane.

Social media users have lauded the pair for paying tribute to Hassan for her contributions to Pakistani music industry and remembering her at the star-studded event.

For those unversed, Lux Style Awards honour the best of Pakistani film, drama, music, and art. The award show is a star-studded affair of the year.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Meri Shehzadi, Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, and Badzaat.

Butt, on the other hand, was seen in Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and Kala Doriya.

Watch - Reporter asks Farhan Saeed and Urwa ... 03:17 PM | 21 Nov, 2022

Lollywood stars Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane recently showed up for a Tich Button media briefing with the rest of the ...

More From This Category
South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most ...
08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Natasha Lakhani celebrates birthday with family ...
05:40 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends ...
06:42 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
For the first time, Ali Zafar opens up about ...
04:50 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet
01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet ...
11:49 AM | 27 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South Indian actress wins title of India's 'Most Popular Female Star'
08:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr