Urwa Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt shimmer at LSA stage
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane and the handsome hunk Osman Khalid Butt stole the show at the prestigious Lux Style Awards 2022 lately.
Grooving in their shimmery attires, the pair gave ultimate 80s disco vibes.
The duo set the stage on fire while dancing to South Asian pop princess Nazia Hassan's Disco Deewane.
Social media users have lauded the pair for paying tribute to Hassan for her contributions to Pakistani music industry and remembering her at the star-studded event.
For those unversed, Lux Style Awards honour the best of Pakistani film, drama, music, and art. The award show is a star-studded affair of the year.
On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Meri Shehzadi, Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, and Badzaat.
Butt, on the other hand, was seen in Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and Kala Doriya.
