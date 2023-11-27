US Dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank market

After weakening in multiple sessions last week, the US dollar rebounded on first working day of the week against the Pakistani rupee in early trade in the interbank market.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved down by Rs0.13 against the greenback at 285.50 in the interbank market on Monday.

Earlier, soaring demand coupled with other matters pushed dollar’s price up in the open market but PKR bounced back with bullish trend after successful IMF review.