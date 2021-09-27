Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new videos break the internet
TikTok queen Hareem Shah has got the internet fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically.
Updating her admirers with dazzling views of Qatar, Hareem's enthralling Instagram currently showcases her fun times in the picturesque country alongside best friend Sundal Khattak
Turning to Instagram, Shah took her adoration for best friend Sundal Khattak to another level altogether as she shared videos of their bonding time in a park.
The adorable videos are proof that the TikTokers share an intimate bond and are not shy in showcasing their affection for each other on public platforms.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to multiple shopping sprees, Hareem has kept everyone updated regarding her exciting vacations.
Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.
Earlier, the 11th Pakistan Achievement Awards International decided to nominate Hareem Shah for the TikTok star of the year award.
Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's private video ... 04:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's latest video has left the internet into a frenzy and needless to say, the ...
