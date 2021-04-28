Policeman martyred, several injured in Chaman blast

QUETTA – A police personnel was martyred while eight people suffered injuries in a bomb blast near Qila Abdullah Bazaar of Chaman district.

According to the local police, a remote-controlled explosive device was mounted on a two-wheeler near a police van on Wednesday. It exploded when a police patrol vehicle was passing nearby.

بلوچستان کے علاقے قلعہ عبداللہ میں پولیس کی گاڑی پر موٹرسائیکل بم دھماکہ۔ دھماکے کے نتیجے میں ایک پولیس اہلکار جاں بحق ایک پولیس اہلکار سمیت تین دیگر زخمی۔#Balochistan #ChamanBlast pic.twitter.com/yc1yfrNBX5 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 28, 2021

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned it off to collect evidence. A bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area, District Police Office Jaffer Khan told media.

The deceased policeman and injured were later shifted to the Qilla Abdullah Civil Hospital.

Police gathered all evidence and further investigations are underway.