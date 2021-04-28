Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen tanks for Covid-19 patients
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna have decided to donate hundred oxygen tanks to a local Indian organisation amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
Turning to social media handles, Mrs Funny Bones requested leads on reliable organisations and registered NGOs who could aid in distributing the oxygen concentrators to people in dire need.
"Please give me leads of a verified, reliable, registered NGO who will help distribute 100 oxygen concentrators," she asked on Twitter. "(Supplies upto 4L/min of oxygen) that will be sent directly from the UK to them."
Encouraging and urging her peers to do the same, she says that it will be a proud moment to look back on once the pandemic was over.
"I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long, I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us.", she wrote.
"Wonderful news — Dr Drashnika Patel and Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as Akshay Kumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," she concluded.
On the other hand, Akshay Kumar donated INR 10 million to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.
"These are really tough times, Gautam Gambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe," he replied to people who thanked him for the gesture of kindness.
Moreover, star Ayushmann Khurana and his wife Tahira also jumped onto the bandwagon as they contributed to the Covid relief fund.
Earlier, Sushmita Sen arranged oxygen cylinders, asking for help transporting them from Mumbai to Delhi towards areas that needed urgent aid.
