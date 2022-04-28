Pakistan to take on India in opening match as Hockey Asia Cup 2022 begins next month
LAHORE – The Asian Hockey Federation has released schedule for the upcoming Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022, which will begin on May 23 in Indonesia.
According to a press release issued by the Asian Hockey Federation, eight teams will feature in 24 matches of the tournament.
Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with India, Japan, and Indonesia. The Men in Green Shirts will play their opening match against arch-rivals India on May 23.
Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh have been placed in Group B. The final game of the event will be played on June 1.
