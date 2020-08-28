Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife celebrate sixth wedding anniversary

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, playing the lead role in popular drama series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' and wife Neslisah Alkoclar clocked in six years of wedded bliss today.

The actor took to Instagram to wish his wife on their wedding anniversary with the sweetest picture of them together. The caption of the post included their wedding date, alongside some heart emoticons.

Neslisah also posted a lovestruck photo with Duzyatan on Instagram.

Engin Altan Duzyatan and Neslisah Alkoclar got married on August 28, 2014. The couple share two children together, daughter Alara and four-year-old son Emir Aras.

