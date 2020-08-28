Pak Army, Navy and Rangers busy relief and rescue operations in Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh Rangers and other civic agencies are busy relief and rescue operations and in draining the water and helping people affected during the rain-hit areas in Karachi.

Pak Army has established a Flood Emergency Control Centre to deal with flood relating emergencies while medical camps have also been established in the areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad and New Karachi.

Widespread outages of electricity that extended for more than 24 hours, added misery to the residents of Karachi.

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.

Furthermore, the government has asked the people to stay put and follow the safety measures and precautions to stay safe in these troubling times.