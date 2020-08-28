Pak Army, Navy and Rangers busy relief and rescue operations in Karachi

09:57 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Pak Army, Navy and Rangers busy relief and rescue operations in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh Rangers and other civic agencies are busy relief and rescue operations and in draining the water and helping people affected during the rain-hit areas in Karachi.

Pak Army has established a Flood Emergency Control Centre to deal with flood relating emergencies while medical camps have also been established in the areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad and New Karachi.

Widespread outages of electricity that extended for more than 24 hours, added misery to the residents of Karachi.

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.

Furthermore, the government has asked the people to stay put and follow the safety measures and precautions to stay safe in these troubling times.

More From This Category
Public holiday in Sindh following heavy rains
10:31 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Pak Army, Navy and Rangers busy relief and rescue ...
09:57 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Rain related incidents claim 25 lives in Karachi
09:16 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Development of construction sector key to ...
08:34 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
No past government has ever been blackmailed to ...
11:44 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Punjab CM announces Baba Fareed University in ...
10:37 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Turkey's Ersin Faikzade to perform in Pakistan next week
09:52 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr