Pakistan to decide about reopening of schools on Sept 7
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government will take the final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions with consensus on the 7th of next month.
While speaking at a meeting of National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad (Thursday), it was emphasized that the educational institutions must ensure compliance to all Covid protocols and prepare accordingly before the final decision.
The forum suggested a strategy about reopening of educational institutions.
It said that the institutions be opened on top to bottom approach starting from the Universities to the High Schools on rotation basis.
The NCOC proposed that timings of various institutions be staggered with suspending various activities which involve contraction and mass gatherings including co-curricular activities.
