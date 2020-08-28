Pakistan to decide about reopening of schools on Sept 7
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to decide about reopening of schools on Sept 7
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government will take the final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions with consensus on the 7th of next month.

While speaking at a meeting of National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad (Thursday), it was emphasized that the educational institutions must ensure compliance to all Covid protocols and prepare accordingly before the final decision.

The forum suggested a strategy about reopening of educational institutions. 

It said that the institutions be opened on top to bottom approach starting from the Universities to the High Schools on rotation basis.

The NCOC proposed that timings of various institutions be staggered with suspending various activities which involve contraction and mass gatherings including co-curricular activities.

More From This Category
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:10 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
Cop killed in road mishap in Lahore
09:35 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
9th of Muharram being observed across the country ...
09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
PM Imran emphasizes on strictly following ...
08:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
PM Imran conveys best wishes for ailing Japan’s ...
11:51 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
Lahore’s GC University teacher found guilty of ...
11:13 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali looks ethereal in white in recent Instagram post
05:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr