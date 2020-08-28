Public holiday in Sindh following heavy rains
Share
KARACHI - All government, semi-government and private institutions in the Sindh would remain closed today (Friday) after the provincial government declared public holiday following heavy rains.
On Thursday, the Sindh Chief Minister announced the public holiday after heavy spell of rains lashed the province.
However, the offices of essential service institutions, municipalities, health, water board, PDMA and revenue will remain open.
It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.
-
- 9th of Muharram being observed across the country today09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran emphasizes on strictly following COVID-19 SOPs during ...08:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- Ogra recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices for Sept12:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran conveys best wishes for ailing Japan’s Shinzo Abe; praises ...11:51 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- Urwa Hocane thinks Karachiites should help themselves instead of ...04:44 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife celebrate sixth wedding anniversary03:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- Bhumi Pednekar opens up about overcoming stereotypes in Bollywood03:04 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020