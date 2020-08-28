Public holiday in Sindh following heavy rains
KARACHI - All government, semi-government and private institutions in the Sindh would remain closed today (Friday) after the provincial government declared public holiday following heavy rains.

On Thursday, the Sindh Chief Minister announced the public holiday after heavy spell of rains lashed the province.

However, the offices of essential service institutions, municipalities, health, water board, PDMA and revenue will remain open.

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.

