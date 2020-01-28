Taliban claim downing US military aircraft in Afghanistan, Pentagon confirms 'crash'
Share
GHAZNI - The Taliban claimed downing a US military aircraft in eastern Afghanistan.
Pentagon has confirmed that its military jet has crashed in an area controlled largely by the group.
An American spokesman in Kabul said a US Bombardier E-11A crashed on Monday in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. “While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement that “An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province”, adding that all the crew members onboard had been killed.
Footage published by a Taliban-affiliated account showed a people speaking Pashto walking around a crashed plane that looked similar to a craft used by US forces in Afghanistan.
The Taliban statement on Monday came hours after social media was rife with suggestions that the plane was from state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines. The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan denied reports that the plane was a commercial flight.
The Bombardier E-11A is a US Air Force electronic surveillance plane.
- Huawei allowed to play limited role in building UK's 5G network10:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan ex-skipper Sarfraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl09:04 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan set to launch first-ever national emigration policy08:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Federal cabinet rejects Mushtaq Mahar's name as Sindh IGP after ...08:06 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Drinking water case: SC dissolves Sindh Water Commission06:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Why Miley Cyrus missed the 2020 Grammy Awards?03:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah03:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role of a 'heroine' ...03:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019