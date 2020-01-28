Taliban claim downing US military aircraft in Afghanistan, Pentagon confirms 'crash'
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
Taliban claim downing US military aircraft in Afghanistan, Pentagon confirms 'crash'
Share

GHAZNI - The Taliban claimed downing a US military aircraft in eastern Afghanistan.

Pentagon has confirmed that its military jet has crashed in an area controlled largely by the group.

An American spokesman in Kabul said a US Bombardier E-11A crashed on Monday in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. “While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement that “An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province”, adding that all the crew members onboard had been killed.

Footage published by a Taliban-affiliated account showed a people speaking Pashto walking around a crashed plane that looked similar to a craft used by US forces in Afghanistan.

The Taliban statement on Monday came hours after social media was rife with suggestions that the plane was from state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines. The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan denied reports that the plane was a commercial flight.

The Bombardier E-11A is a US Air Force electronic surveillance plane.

More From This Category
Qatar appoints Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin ...
03:39 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 100 in China
12:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Taliban claim downing US military aircraft in ...
11:17 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
Deal of the Century? Palestine rejects Trump's ...
06:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
China extends New Year holiday as Coronavirus ...
04:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2020
Passenger plane 'carrying 83 people' crashes in ...
04:04 PM | 27 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr