#PAKvSA – South Africa lead by 29 runs at stumps on 3rd day of 1st Test against Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – South Africa finished the game of the third day of the first Test at 187-4 as Pakistani spin bowlers managed to sustain pressure on the visiting Proteas at National Stadium Karachi.
Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen came for batting after Pakistan closed the first innings at 378 with a lead of 158 earlier today.
Stumps Day Three!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 28, 2021
What a fightback from our bowlers. South Africa is 187-4 (lead by 29 runs).#PAKvSA #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/VQvESsmdIA
The duo’s 128-run partnership managed to relax the pressure by weakening the Pakistan’s lead in the first innings.
Dussen fell to prey of Yasir Shah’s bowling at 64 runs. Afterwards, Faf du Plessis (10) and Aiden Markram (74) were sent to pavilion in the following overs. They were followed by Dean Elgar who was dismissed by Shah at 29.
ANOTHER! @Shah64Y gets his third!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 28, 2021
Watch #PAKvSA Live: https://t.co/f9MKWYinHO#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/SXUllnl5CB
The visiting team openers Aiden Markram and Elgar shared 48-run inning.
Starting the day with 308-8, the Pakistani tail managed to add 70 runs to the team’s lead in the firs session.
Hasan Ali was the first to lose his wicket to by right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada at 21. Yasir Shah made 38 runs while Nauman Ali was dismissed at 24 for the last wicket.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistani batsmen dominated the day with Fawad Alam hitting his first century on home-soil.
- Reducing unfair means in recruitment: Case of Police in Pakistan06:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Three TTP militants arrested in Karachi operation06:37 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- #PAKvSA – South Africa lead by 29 runs at stumps on 3rd day of 1st ...06:12 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
-
- A massive opportunity in sight05:13 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto's Mehndi at Bilawal House04:40 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Abrarul Haq dedicates his latest song to PM Imran04:18 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Sarwat Gilani and Mira Sethi shed light on negative ...02:46 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021