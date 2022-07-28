Goher Mumtaz cozies up to wife to celebrate birthday

Famed Pakistani musician, singer, songwriter, music composer, guitarist, actor and founding member of the rock band “Jal”, Goher Mumtaz. is celebrating his 41st birthday today.

The versatile musician has been working since 2002 and has contributed a lot to the Pakistani music and television. Mumtaz and his wife Anam celebrated a low-key birthday with a candlelight dinner.

On this occasion, loyal fans of the rock band showered Goher with wishes on Instagram and Facebook. After departure of Farhan Saeed, Goher took the charge as vocalist of the band. The Jal band leader released many singles in his own voice, including Tery Baajon, Laiyan Laiyan and Ooncha.

Goher also signed his first drama "Kountry Love" alongside Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane. After an overwhelming response, Goher took acting career seriously and signed Tanhai (TV series) for Hum TV.

His negative character as Adil in Ghayal was widely appreciated.

On the work front, Goher is starring in Faisala along with Sonia Mishal on ARY Digital Network. He also made a guest appearance in Lahore Se Aagey with Ali Zafar.

