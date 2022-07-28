Goher Mumtaz cozies up to wife to celebrate birthday
Share
Famed Pakistani musician, singer, songwriter, music composer, guitarist, actor and founding member of the rock band “Jal”, Goher Mumtaz. is celebrating his 41st birthday today.
The versatile musician has been working since 2002 and has contributed a lot to the Pakistani music and television. Mumtaz and his wife Anam celebrated a low-key birthday with a candlelight dinner.
On this occasion, loyal fans of the rock band showered Goher with wishes on Instagram and Facebook. After departure of Farhan Saeed, Goher took the charge as vocalist of the band. The Jal band leader released many singles in his own voice, including Tery Baajon, Laiyan Laiyan and Ooncha.
Goher also signed his first drama "Kountry Love" alongside Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane. After an overwhelming response, Goher took acting career seriously and signed Tanhai (TV series) for Hum TV.
His negative character as Adil in Ghayal was widely appreciated.
On the work front, Goher is starring in Faisala along with Sonia Mishal on ARY Digital Network. He also made a guest appearance in Lahore Se Aagey with Ali Zafar.
Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with ... 05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Pakistani actor and singer-songwriter Gohar Mumtaz's soulful compositions have been always been loved by his massive ...
'Abhi' – Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s ... 06:34 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – The first teaser of Kubra Khan and Goher Mumtaz’s upcoming film Abhi is making its way to the ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PML-Q to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as party president09:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Goher Mumtaz cozies up to wife to celebrate birthday08:36 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs5 trillion in H1 202208:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Maira Khan shows off killer dance moves on her birthday06:52 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022