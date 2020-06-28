Islamabad police raid fake beverage sellers
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:33 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
Islamabad police raid fake beverage sellers
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Tarnol police on Sunday raided a fake beverage company in its area and confiscated thousands of empty and filled bottles of various brands, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, He said that SP Saddar Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others. This team raided unlicensed beverages sellers in area of Pind Parain, Tarnol and arrested accused namely Haseeb resident of District Peshawar and Inam uddin resident of Pind Parain Islamabad.

Police team also recovered huge quantity of substandard beverages. The accused were manufacturing fake beverages of different brands and were supplying in Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Police team also arrested accused Adil involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in anti-social activities.

