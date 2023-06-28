US issues first Malaria health alert in 20 years

At least 5 individuals have been infected with malaria in the United States, local authorities said in a health advisory in the first mosquito-borne disease cases in the country in the last two decades.
The fresh cases reported in Florida and Texas were caused by Plasmodium vivax, a less dangerous variant of malaria while all patients are recovering after responding well to medical treatment.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of locally acquired malaria remains extremely low in the country despite fresh reports. It mentioned that CDC officials are working with other health authorities to look into the matter.
Amid the new health alert, officials are monitoring for more potential cases and planning strategies to curb populations of Anopheles – the mosquito responsible for the spread of disease.
The fresh cases triggered response and now the US will use planes and trucks to spray pesticides to end the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.
Before Covid-19 spread, the United States registered nearly 2,000 cases of travel-related malaria each year, with only less than a quarter being serious.
As per the data of the World Health Organization, there were nearly 247 million cases of life-threatening disease in 2021, and more than half of which occurred in African nations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
