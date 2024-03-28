Search

Rain with thunderstorm predicted across country till March 31

10:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
Rain with thunderstorm predicted across country till March 31

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rains starting on March 27 to 31 in most parts of the country. 

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Metrological Department, a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 27th March and likely to grip upper and central parts on 28th March and likely to persist till 31st March. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from 27th to 31st March. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on 29th & 30th March.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 27th March to 01st April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on 29th & 30th March.

Punjab/Islamabad

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali with occasional gaps from 27th (evening/night) to 31st March. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 28th to 30th March. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected in the province during the forecast period.

Balochistan 

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat and Khuzdar from 27th to 29th March. Dry weather/dust raising winds is expected in southern parts of the province.

Sindh

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu on 28th & 29th March. Dry weather/dust raising winds is expected in southern parts of the province.

