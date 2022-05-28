Leaked phone call allegedly between Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari goes viral
Web Desk
10:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
Leaked phone call allegedly between Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari goes viral
Source: Social media
Share

A leaked phone call allegedly between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz is making rounds on social media. 

In the so-called leaked phone call, authenticity of which has yet to be verified, Riaz tells Zardari that Khan (an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan) is requesting him to mediate between him and the PPP co-chairman.

In response, the man on the other side of the phone, who is said to be Zardari, said: "It's impossible now."

On this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter into your notice."

The date and time of the leaked audio too remain unconfirmed as of Saturday night.

More From This Category
The truth about 'SHO who resigned in love of ...
08:19 PM | 28 May, 2022
Ex-PM Imran says those ‘who installed new ...
07:21 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani delegation to visit India next week for ...
04:54 PM | 28 May, 2022
Former SC justice Maqbool Baqar top contender for ...
04:28 PM | 28 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat Hussain bids final goodbye to his ...
08:49 PM | 28 May, 2022
Pakistani climber Kashif becomes world's youngest ...
04:00 PM | 28 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference
09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr