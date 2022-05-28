Leaked phone call allegedly between Malik Riaz and Asif Zardari goes viral

A leaked phone call allegedly between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz is making rounds on social media.

In the so-called leaked phone call, authenticity of which has yet to be verified, Riaz tells Zardari that Khan (an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan) is requesting him to mediate between him and the PPP co-chairman.

In response, the man on the other side of the phone, who is said to be Zardari, said: "It's impossible now."

On this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter into your notice."

The date and time of the leaked audio too remain unconfirmed as of Saturday night.