Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything before ending his life

A couple of days after revealing via an X post that he is being pressurised to become a "pawn" of some powerful people of Pakistan, a purported audi message of Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain is now going viral on social media.

In the audio message, which is yet to be verified independently, Malik Riaz can be heard saying that his revelations would shake Pakistan if he is pressurized further. He said that he would reveal everything before ending his life and that he has already recorded everything. He said that a powerful figure in Pakistan might have to commit suicide if he spilled the beans about him.

https://x.com/akramraee/status/1795228248042766702?s=46

Without naming his tormentors in his earlier X post, Malik Riaz said, "For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives."

https://x.com/MalikRiaz_/status/1795504945321431080

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Malik Riaz announced, "All my life, Allah has always guided me to stand by my principle of not taking any political sides or being used by one party against the other. For over a year now, I've been under immense pressure to compromise, but I'll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives. This has been a recurring pattern of victimization against me and my business for introducing state-of-the-art projects in Pakistan. From 1996 till today, I've been punished for contributing towards the progress of the country. With the help of Allah Almighty, I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute grit and strength. Even today, in a personal capacity, I can say with utmost certainty, "over my dead body." Despite my ailing condition and distress, Alhumdulillah, I'm standing firm in the face of this adversity, bearing financial business loss daily and being pushed to the wall completely, but will not surrender to any pressure tactics. Allah will guide and help me through this tough phase with dignity. In sha Allah."