Muridke man ends life after killing Mother, two Nephews

MURIDKE – A tragic incident unfolded in Chak No. 28, Muridke, where a man addicted to ‘ice’ drugs, shot and killed his mother and two nephews before ending his own life.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victims Grace Bibi (60), Roze Merry (11), and Mukesh Masih (35) were found dead at the scene. Another child, Arba Mubashir, sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to Lahore for critical medical care.

The suspect, believed to be under influence of a strong narcotic, attacked family members, leaving the community shocked and saddened.

Authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case has raised serious concerns about drug abuse and its consequences on families and society in the area.

Punjab is facing severe drug menace amid easy availability of Ice and other narcotics. Commonly abused drugs and other synthetic substances are easily available, creating a massive crisis which led to serious health issues. As provincial governments and NGOs are working through law enforcement, rehabilitation centers, and awareness campaigns, challenges hinder progress.