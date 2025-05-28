Rs 5 Million Penalty Imposed On British Lyceum For Misleading Advertisement

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan has imposed Rs5 million fine on British Lyceum (Pvt.) Limited for publishing a deceptive newspaper advertisement filled with exaggerated earnings projections, dubious affiliations, and unverified institutional claims which violated the provision of the Competition Act, 2010.

The advertisement in question falsely asserted monthly teacher earnings of up to Rs250,000, claimed a project worth Rs3.7 billion, and cited a questionable affiliation with Cambridge Global UK, a dormant entity. It also misleadingly suggested that high-profile educationists and technologists were part of its Board of Directors.

CCP launched an enquiry following public concerns, uncovering that these representations were false, misleading, and unsubstantiated. Consequently the Commission imposed a penalty of Rs5 Million for deceptive marketing practices under Section of the Competition Act, 2010.

While British Lyceum withdrew the misleading advertisement shortly after it became aware of the CCP’s inquiry, which approach was considered as one of the mitigating factors in determining the quantum of penalty by the Commission; on the other hand, the Commission noted aggravating factors, including the company’s submission of improper, unsigned financial statements and its listing by Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as amongst the entities suspected to be engaged in unauthorized activities.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to promoting fair competition and protecting consumers from deceptive marketing practices.