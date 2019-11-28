Facebook, Instagram face outage across globe

ISLAMABAD - Facebook's family of apps including Instagram suffered intermittent outage across the globe on Thursday, leaving millions of their users in the larch.

Facebook and Instagram seem to have been affected worst as thousands of users went on to Twitter to complain about not being able to use these applications.

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors user reports on social media connectivity, at least 7,776 users had reported facing problems with Facebook, whereas another 18,697 had reported experiencing issues with Instagram, as of 7:47PM, Pakistan time.

Instagram acknowledged the connectivity issue and took to Twitter informing the users. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”