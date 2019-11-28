Facebook, Instagram face outage across globe
Web Desk
09:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2019
Facebook, Instagram face outage across globe
Share

ISLAMABAD - Facebook's family of apps including Instagram suffered intermittent outage across the globe on Thursday, leaving millions of their users in the larch.

Facebook and Instagram seem to have been affected worst as thousands of users went on to Twitter to complain about not being able to use these applications.

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors user reports on social media connectivity, at least 7,776 users had reported facing problems with Facebook, whereas another 18,697 had reported experiencing issues with Instagram, as of 7:47PM, Pakistan time.

Instagram acknowledged the connectivity issue and took to Twitter informing the users. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

More From This Category
Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery ...
11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of ...
10:44 AM | 18 Dec, 2019
Is Infinix redefining success in Pakistan?
04:56 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
A Buzz-worthy Cricket Super Star Challenge by ...
03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
OPPO plans $7bn R&D push for multiple-access ...
06:11 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
Panasonic rolls out new 3LCD projector range in ...
06:06 PM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr