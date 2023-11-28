Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital this week

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared forecast for another rain spell in the country's federal capital which will bring temperature down in twin cities.

Met office said a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country, and low-level easterlies are also penetrating in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining areas.

Islamabad Rain Update

Islamabad experienced hazy sunshine on Tuesday, but cloudy weather took over at night and Met Office predicted rain thunderstorms from Wednesday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 21°C, while the temperature is expected to drop to 8degrees in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at over 47 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 1km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 113, which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of country

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Smog/fog is likely to persist in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.