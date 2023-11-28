Saudi ambassador, PFF NC chairman discuss plans to elevate football standards

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik held a productive meeting with His Excellency Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, in Islamabad to discuss collaborative efforts to enhance football standards in both nations.
During the meeting, the two leaders appreciated the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NC Chairman Haroon Malik and President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal, in Saudi Arabia, which will prove a game-changer in Pakistan football.
A consensus was reached, emphasizing the commitment of both football federations to strengthen their collaboration. The collective endeavour aims to expand learning opportunities, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the realm of football. The agreement reflects a shared dedication to advancing football development and standards in both countries through collaborative knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Addressing the occasion, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, His Excellency Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, said, "This is a great initiative by the Saudi Football Federation that will not only benefit Pakistan football in the long run but also provide opportunities for players and coaches to enhance their skills, ultimately excelling at higher levels. We hope that Pakistani players and coaches will derive maximum benefit from this MoU, contributing to the emergence of football superstars in Pakistan."
In response, NC Chairman Haroon Malik expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and the Saudi Football Federation for their pioneering initiative. He said, "This MoU, a first of its kind, is a testament to the hard work and sincere efforts of the PFF Normalisation Committee, which is dedicated to elevating Pakistan football to new heights. With more initiatives like these, we aim to modernize Pakistani football, enabling footballers to achieve recognition and success at least at the Asian level."
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
