Saudi ambassador, PFF NC chairman discuss plans to elevate football standards

Web Desk
10:47 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Football
Source: PFF

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik held a productive meeting with His Excellency Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, in Islamabad to discuss collaborative efforts to enhance football standards in both nations. 

During the meeting, the two leaders appreciated the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NC Chairman Haroon Malik and President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal, in Saudi Arabia, which will prove a game-changer in Pakistan football.  

A consensus was reached, emphasizing the commitment of both football federations to strengthen their collaboration. The collective endeavour aims to expand learning opportunities, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the realm of football. The agreement reflects a shared dedication to advancing football development and standards in both countries through collaborative knowledge-sharing initiatives. 

Addressing the occasion, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, His Excellency Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, said, "This is a great initiative by the Saudi Football Federation that will not only benefit Pakistan football in the long run but also provide opportunities for players and coaches to enhance their skills, ultimately excelling at higher levels. We hope that Pakistani players and coaches will derive maximum benefit from this MoU, contributing to the emergence of football superstars in Pakistan." 

In response, NC Chairman Haroon Malik expressed gratitude to the Saudi government and the Saudi Football Federation for their pioneering initiative. He said, "This MoU, a first of its kind, is a testament to the hard work and sincere efforts of the PFF Normalisation Committee, which is dedicated to elevating Pakistan football to new heights. With more initiatives like these, we aim to modernize Pakistani football, enabling footballers to achieve recognition and success at least at the Asian level."

