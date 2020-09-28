Viral sensation Nimra Ali breaks down in tears because of online trolls
The burden of being famous comes with millions of rude remarks and getting socially trolled often than you know it.
Social media sensation Nimra Ali has become the new point of contention for social media bullies.
Stop Making Stupid people famous.#NimraAli— MYK (@Yaqoob_Kerisi) September 26, 2020
If overacting had a face🙄🙄#NimraAli pic.twitter.com/TXntabM7oK— Eshaa Syed (@okayyeyshaaa) September 24, 2020
Last week, Ali was in the headlines as the entire nation couldn’t stop gushing over her extremely adorable personality, but after multiple interview, she has been receiving immense hate on social media.
During a recent interview, Nimra broke down into tears while talking about how people are mercilessly trolling her online.
“I just want to make people smile,” she said.
Earlier on, Nimra’s first interview went viral in which she eagerly revealed how she always wanted to appear on TV and is extremely excited that her wish finally came true.
This video will make your jaw hurt, too much excitement and happiness in just 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9gatcHcGAf— Rumpoptarts (@theodahad_) September 16, 2020
Considered a glimmer of hope, people loved Nimra’s energetic vibe and were in complete aww of her innocence.
