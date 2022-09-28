Ranbir Kapoor celebrates pre-birthday party
Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his pre-birthday party with his family and close-knit group of friends, the Barfi actor hosted a small get-together. Kapoor who is celebrating his 40th birthday invited Akash And Shloka Ambani, his mom Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmakers Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, and Arti Shetty. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan arrived with his wife Alisha Vaid. Director Rohit Dhawan was also pictured with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.
The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor's 40th birthday - on Wednesday, September 28 - will be his first after he tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt. The couple got married on April 14 this year at his Mumbai residence in the presence of family and close friends after dating for almost five years.
Kapoor is also going to become a father after the couple announced their pregnancy.
Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared some sweet pictures of her brother.
Bhatt and Kapoor, for the first time ever, featured together in Brahmastra released on September 9.
On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
