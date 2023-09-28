Mayi Ri famed Aina Asif turns 15

Pakistani entertainment industry’s up-and-coming actress, Aina Asif, turned 15 yesterday. The child star is making rounds on the internet and blew away critics and social media users with her impeccable performance in Mayi Ri.
Asif first caught the audience's attention in the drama "Hum Tum," where she portrayed the endearing role of Ahad Raza Mir's younger sister. Their on-screen sibling bond was a source of delight for audiences, and Aina's talent was unmistakable even at that early stage of her career.
Since her debut, Aina has continued to make remarkable strides in the industry, earning the affection and admiration of countless fans who eagerly await her appearances on the screen. Her noteworthy performances include roles in dramas like "Pinjra," and currently, she's winning hearts in the hit drama "Mayi Ri."
"Mayi Ri" has been a transformative experience for Aina as an actress. Fans and critics alike have been captivated by her exceptional portrayal of the challenges and trials faced by her character, Annie. The drama has not only captured hearts but is also making waves by setting new records.
The young starlet celebrated her birthday bash with friends at home, like any other teenager. The Hum Tum star kept it causal wearing a yellow shirt paired with black pants as she had a blast with her buddies. The backdrop featured balloon garlands with the words ‘Happy Birthday’ and ’15’ setting the mood for a candid celebration.
Taking to Instagram, Asif wrote, “Well my birthday was yesterday but thank you all for making it so special.”
Another viral video shared online showed the Pinjra star’s throwback moments with her friends.
On the acting front, Asif made her acting debut in 2021 with Anjum Shahzad's Pehli Si Muhabbat, where she portrayed the younger version of Maya Ali's character. She later portrayed a tomboyish sister of Ahad Raza Mir and Junaid Khan's characters in Hum TV's Ramadan special Hum Tum. Asif then held a role in Asma Nabeel's Pinjra essaying a manipulative and cunning school student who is the daughter of Hadiqa Kiani and Omair Rana's characters. Her first major role was of a girl next door in Abdullah Seja's soap opera Baby Baji, alongside an ensemble cast of Samina Ahmed, Munawar Saeed, Syed Tuba Anwar and Javeria Saud. She is currently playing the leading role of a child bride in Big Bang Entertainment's Mayi Ri, and Jannat Se Agay.
