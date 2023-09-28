Michael Gambon: Iconic 'Harry Potter' actor passes away at 82

Renowned actor Michael Gambon, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" series, has passed away at the age of 82, as reported by multiple sources.
In a statement shared with ITV News and the Associated Press, Gambon's family conveyed their profound grief, saying, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon."
They continued, "Beloved husband and father, Michael passed away peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his wife Anne and son Fergus, after bravely battling pneumonia."
At 82 years old, Michael Gambon's distinguished career had spanned an impressive six decades. He was an integral part of the acclaimed Royal National Theatre, standing shoulder to shoulder with acting luminary Laurence Olivier as one of its original members.
Gambon's journey in the world of acting began on the grand stage, where he earned acclaim for his performances in beloved Shakespearean classics such as "Othello" and "Hamlet." Throughout his illustrious career, he frequently returned to the theatre, a testament to his enduring love for the craft.
His silver screen debut came in the form of Olivier's cinematic adaptation of "Othello" in 1965, marking the commencement of a stellar movie career. Gambon established himself as an acclaimed character actor, gracing audiences with his presence in a wide range of films, including Barry Levinson's "Toys" alongside Robin Williams (1992), the critically acclaimed "The Insider" (1999), Robert Altman's "Gosford Park" (2001), and a memorable turn as a formidable gangster in "Layer Cake" opposite Daniel Craig (2004).
However, for the majority of film enthusiasts worldwide, Michael Gambon will forever be etched in their hearts as the successor to the role of Dumbledore, stepping into the iconic wizard's shoes following the passing of Richard Harris in 2002. He first portrayed Dumbledore in the cinematic adaptation of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in 2004.
Throughout his illustrious career, Gambon garnered an impressive array of accolades, including two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and four British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, he was bestowed with knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999. Michael Gambon's legacy as an actor will continue to shine brightly in the annals of cinematic history.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
