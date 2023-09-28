Yashma Gill 'grateful' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden Visa

Pakistani actor and model Yashma Gill has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, she has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

Most recently, the 30-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to exceptional talents who may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million.

Taking to Instagram she expressed her gratitude saying "Thank you Dubai for letting me call you home - Finally got my golden visa, thank you @gdrfadubai and Thankyou @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen ????"

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.