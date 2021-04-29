Farrukh Habib takes oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Share
ISLAMABAD – Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.
President Dr. Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.
President Dr. Arif Alvi administering Oath to Mr. Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.@ArifAlvi @FarrukhHabibISF @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/yZ87VCoONj— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 29, 2021
In a tweet after taking the oath, the PTI lawmaker said he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of 'Naya Pakistan'.
Habib, who had previously been serving as Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, became a Member of the National Assembly after winning the Faisalabad's NA-108 seat in the 2018 genera polls.
Farrukh Habib appointed State Minister for ... 07:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has been appointed Minister of State for ...
-
-
- Pakistan all set to locally manufacture China’s CanSino vaccine03:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Farrukh Habib takes oath as State Minister for Information and ...03:02 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Jimmy Shergill booked for COVID-19 lockdown violations01:51 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021