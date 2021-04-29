Farrukh Habib takes oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD – Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administering Oath to Mr. Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.@ArifAlvi @FarrukhHabibISF @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/yZ87VCoONj — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 29, 2021

In a tweet after taking the oath, the PTI lawmaker said he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of 'Naya Pakistan'.

Habib, who had previously been serving as Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, became a Member of the National Assembly after winning the Faisalabad's NA-108 seat in the 2018 genera polls.