Sania Mirza backs athletes after Indian Wrestling Federation Chief faces sexual harassment allegations

The case of sexual harassment allegations against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a lawmaker and politician from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Brij Bhushan Singh, is witnessing major changes. The Delhi Police affirmed the top court that they will register a case against Singh. The court was hearing a petition by top wrestlers protesting against Singh over sexual misconduct allegations. The protesters alleged that the police did not register a case against Singh despite several complaints.

Although the wrestlers had called off protests in January, they hit the streets again last week demanding immediate action against Singh.

The Supreme Court stated that the allegations in the petition were "serious" and demanded the Delhi Police for an explanation. In response, the police officials said that they needed to do a "preliminary enquiry" before filing a case, adding that they were prepared to do so right away upon directions by the court. On Friday, the Delhi police told the top court that they would file a case against Mr Singh before the end of the day.

The protesting wrestlers received staunch support from prominent sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist in the javelin in the last Olympics, urging authorities to cater to the issue in an "impartial and transparent" manner. Olympic medallist, Abhinav Bindra, also urged that the athletes' concerns should be "heard and addressed fairly and independently."

Boxing world champion, Nikhat Zareen, joined the trend hoping hoped that justice would be served as the top priority, while Bollywood actress, Swara Bhasker, tweeted that it was "shameful" for athletes to protest on the streets while a "BJP MP is being consistently shielded by the government."

Earlier, one of India's most decorated women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, alleged that at least 10 women wrestlers had confided in her that they were sexually harassed by Singh, adding that some coaches also misbehaved with athletes and criticized the WFI's functioning.

At that time, the WFI refuted all allegations made by the wrestlers, but the government eventually asked Singh to step aside for a few weeks. It was then followed by a panel formation to oversee the Federation's activities.

Also, the IOA set up a committee to investigate the sexual misconduct matter. The committee submitted reports in April but the findings haven't been made public as of now.

Former tennis player, Sania Mirza, chimed in on the ongoing wrestlers' protest and condemned the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

“As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations.I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later," Mirza opined.

Among the protestors sitting at Jantar Mantar since last weekend are wrestlers including Olympics, Commonwealth, and World Championships medal winners Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen, hockey player Rani Rampal, and renowned former cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal, and Navjot Singh Sidhu have also stepped in to support the protesters, calling for "quick action" and justice to be served.

In his defense, Singh has denied the allegations.