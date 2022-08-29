Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s statement highly regrettable
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday termed the accusations made by Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob “conjectural allegations”.
The Taliban’s acting defence minister said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan.
“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.
The spokesperson reaffirmed Islamabad’s “belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states” and condemnation of “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.
“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” said the spokesperson.
Earlier, Mullah Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that American drones had been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.
"According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan's airspace, we ask Pakistan, don't use your airspace against us," he said.
Pakistan has denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Key Taliban official says Pakistan allowed US to ... 09:16 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
KABUL – Weeks after Pakistan denied the United States used its airspace to carry out a drone strike inside ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s statement highly ...09:36 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:53 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 August 202208:22 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PAKvIND: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in high-octane clash in ...11:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Nasir Iqbal wins PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men10:39 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with latest video05:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- TikToker Alishbah Anjum gives impromptu hairstyle tutorial09:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022