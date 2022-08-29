Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s statement highly regrettable
Web Desk
09:36 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s statement highly regrettable
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday termed the accusations made by Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob “conjectural allegations”.

The Taliban’s acting defence minister said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Islamabad’s “belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states” and condemnation of “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Mullah Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that American drones had been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

"According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan's airspace, we ask Pakistan, don't use your airspace against us," he said.

Pakistan has denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

