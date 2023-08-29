Air pollution reduces life expectancy in Pakistan by around 4 years

Rising air pollution in Pakistan may reduce life expectancy by at least seven years in some of the nation's most polluted areas, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Peshawar, according to a report released on Tuesday by the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) in its most recent Air Quality Life Index (AQLI).
Particulate pollution is the second biggest hazard to human health in Pakistan (after cardiovascular illnesses), lowering life expectancy by an average of 3.9 years, according to the AQLI, an index of pollution that translates particulate air pollution into its effect on life expectancy.
The typical Pakistani citizen might live an additional 3.9 years if the country complies with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations to restrict average annual PM 2.5 concentration to 5 micrograms per cubic metre.
In contrast, maternal and neonatal illnesses, child and maternal malnutrition, and obesity all shorten life expectancy by 2.7 years.
All 240 million residents of Pakistan reside in places where the average annual particle pollution level exceeds WHO guidelines. The research states that 98.3% of the population of the nation resides in regions where the air quality limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre is exceeded.
According to the AQLI, Pakistan's average annual particle pollution rose by 49.9% from 1998 to 2021, which decreased life expectancy by 1.5 years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|315.9
|319.15
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|399.3
|403
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.3
|87.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.7
|84.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|797.76
|805.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.33
|41.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.44
|43.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.39
|979.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
