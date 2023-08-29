Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Attock jail after bail in Toshakhana case

ATTOCK – Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Tuesday met her husband and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is detained in the Attock jail after he was arrested following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.
The vehicle of Bushra Bibi was inspected before she was allowed entry to the prison facility. After her visit, the sister of the former prime minister went to meet her.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Aug 29) suspended the sentence awarded to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release. However, he was not freed from the jail as his judicial remand in the cipher case will end tomorrow.
Earlier, an accountability court in the federal capital approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail plea in the Toshakhana case till September 12.
Duty judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing as accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir is on leave.
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000.
A short while ago, the National Accountability Bureau summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife in the Toshakhana case investigation.
Bushra Bibi is facing allegations of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet, diamond necklace from the Toshakhana gifts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 29, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|315.9
|319.15
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|399.3
|403
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.3
|87.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.7
|84.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|797.76
|805.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.33
|41.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.44
|43.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.39
|979.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,000
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.