Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Attock jail after bail in Toshakhana case

06:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

ATTOCK – Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Tuesday met her husband and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is detained in the Attock jail after he was arrested following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. 

The vehicle of Bushra Bibi was inspected before she was allowed entry to the prison facility. After her visit, the sister of the former prime minister went to meet her. 

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Aug 29) suspended the sentence awarded to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release. However, he was not freed from the jail as his judicial remand in the cipher case will end tomorrow. 

Earlier, an accountability court in the federal capital approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail plea in the Toshakhana case till September 12.

Duty judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing as accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir is on leave.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. 

A short while ago, the National Accountability Bureau summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife in the Toshakhana case investigation.

Bushra Bibi is facing allegations of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet, diamond necklace from the Toshakhana gifts.

06:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

