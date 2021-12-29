Nasla Tower: Karachi police raid SBCA headquarter on top court orders
01:29 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Nasla Tower: Karachi police raid SBCA headquarter on top court orders
KARACHI – Day after Pakistan’s apex court orders action against the builder of Nasla Tower, law enforcers raided offices of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) headquarters.

Reports in local media said the Karachi police have raided the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) headquarter in the provincial capital.

A senior police official of East Karachi is leading the operation while heavy police contingent cordoned the building before the teams entered the rooms of Director Admin Mushtaq Ibrahim and Director Design Farhan Qaiser.

Officials questioned concerned persons involved in approving illegally constructed Nasla Tower’s building plan.

The raid was reportedly conducted after police received information about the presence of some of the people nominated in the case. The authorities will also reportedly question the officers of different departments including the Master Plan department.

On Tuesday, the Ferozeabad police registered a case against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the SBCA, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society and the plot owner while the multi-storey residential building on Shahrah-e-Faisal, is being demolished.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of the state and include PPC sections relating to fraud, illegal actions of public servants, and criminal breach of trust by officers.

