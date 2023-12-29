Pakistan introduces new laws to avoid child stars shooting during school time or at night

New rules have been prepared for children working in dramas and films in Pakistani showbiz industry.

Sindh Ministry of Culture has prepared two new laws namely Children Drama Industry Ordinance and Sindh Actor Royalty Ordinance.

Provincial Minister of Culture Junaid Ali Shah says that the working hours of children will be fixed under the Drama Industry Ordinance.

Children working in dramas and films will not be called to work during school hours, will not be stopped for shooting and recordings late at night and action will be taken against those who invite children to shoot during school hours or late at night.

It is desired that the young artists continue their education along with their work.

The Child Protection Bureau and police will take action on violations of the Children's Drama Industry Ordinance.

A committee will be set up to resolve the grievances related to the contract between the production company and the artists.

Provincial Minister of Culture Junaid Ali Shah says that the working hours of children will be fixed under the Drama Industry Ordinance.

Artists will get protection under the Sindh Actor Royalty Act. Royalty from social media and other profits of film and drama will be given to artists while artists registered in the Ministry of Culture can approach the Royalties Committee.