Lahore admin ordered to inspect public hospitals on daily basis

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assigned tasks to officials of Lahore city district administration to inspect government-run hospitals on daily basis.

The move apparently aims at improving services at the hospitals as public has had been complaining of the lack of facilities and maltreatment by officials at the health facilities.

Following the directions of the chief minister, Office of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore has issued order to the officials in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) has been assigned Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Janki davi Hospital while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) will inspect Lady Wilington Hospital, Punjab Dental Hospital and Said Mitha Hospital.

Similarly, Senior Administrative Officer will inspect Services Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology Hospital and Assistant Commissioner (HQ) will conducts visit to Shahdara Teaching Hospital and DHQ, Mian Munshi Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner City has been assigned Lady Aitcheson Hospita, Mayo Hospital and Govt Hospital Mozang while Assistant Commissioner Model Town will inspect General Hospital, Ghulab Davi Hospital and Children Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Shalima will inspect Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Assistant Commissioner Raiwind will check Jinnah Hospital and Sheikh Zaid Hospital.

All officials hve been directed to share the visit report to the office of the deputy commissioner, which will send them to the chief minister.