Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘to inaugurate Gwadar airport’

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the Gwadar airport during his upcoming visit to the South Asian nation, says former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri.
Marri, a noted businessman, and a social worker, made these remarks during his recent visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) where he pointed out huge business opportunities offered by Gwadar port.
He mentioned that the Chinese President will inaugurate the strategic airport during his upcoming visit to Pakistan. The airport is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a cornerstone of the One Belt One Road initiative of China.
During his interaction with ICCI officials, Marri said that the port city offers huge business opportunities to both local and foreign investors in several sectors including tourism, trade logistics, fisheries, processing, and manufacturing business.
The former caretaker CM of the country’s southwestern region invited ICCI members to visit the port city to explore business investment opportunities.
He further mentioned that Gwadar and several areas of the sparsely populated region have not been connected with the national grid and the coastal district will be connected with the Pak-Iran transmission line this year after which it will get 100MW additional power supply from Iran.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
