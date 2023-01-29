Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘to inaugurate Gwadar airport’

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the Gwadar airport during his upcoming visit to the South Asian nation, says former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri.

Marri, a noted businessman, and a social worker, made these remarks during his recent visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) where he pointed out huge business opportunities offered by Gwadar port.

He mentioned that the Chinese President will inaugurate the strategic airport during his upcoming visit to Pakistan. The airport is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a cornerstone of the One Belt One Road initiative of China.

During his interaction with ICCI officials, Marri said that the port city offers huge business opportunities to both local and foreign investors in several sectors including tourism, trade logistics, fisheries, processing, and manufacturing business.

The former caretaker CM of the country’s southwestern region invited ICCI members to visit the port city to explore business investment opportunities.

He further mentioned that Gwadar and several areas of the sparsely populated region have not been connected with the national grid and the coastal district will be connected with the Pak-Iran transmission line this year after which it will get 100MW additional power supply from Iran.