NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.
A notification has also been issued in this regard. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly.
اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی @RPAPPP نے پی ٹی آئی کے 11 مستعفی ممبران قومی اسمبلی کے استعفے قبول کر لیے۔— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) July 28, 2022
قومی اسمبلی سیکرٹریٹ کی جانب سے استعفوں کے نوٹیفیکیشن جاری۔
اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے استعفے آئین پاکستان کی آرٹیکل 64 کی شق (1) کے تحت تفویص اختیارات کو بروئے کار لاتے ہوئے منظور کیے۔ https://t.co/oOOxPuqyyb
The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April this year. Later, the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations and issued a notification.
However, the resignations of PTI members were de-sealed and Raja said he would decide their fate according to the constitution, law and rules.
According to the notification, the NA speaker has accepted the resignations of the following PTI members:
Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
