Watch: Woman trying to save Holy Quran from desecration in Denmark assaulted  

COPENHAGEN – A woman was attacked by two blasphemers in Denmark’s capital city after she tried to save Holy Quran from desecration.

In a gap of eight days, four incidents of desecration occurred in Denmark where extremists burned the copies of the holy book in front of the embassies of Egypt, Iraq and another Muslim country.

The disrespectful moves sparked massive criticism from across the Muslim world with Saudi Arabia summoning the Danish ambassador to record the protest.

The Danish government has itself condemned the act of burning the Holy Quran as shameful and provocative, but such rhetoric is futile as its law allows such acts under the freedom of expression law.

A viral video shows the woman trying to save the copy of the Holy Quran when two blasphemers assault her. One of man knocked her down while she is calling police for help.

But the police took him into custody instead `of helping her out of the situation.

Earlier this week, Pakistan strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and dishonouring of the Pakistani flag in front of its embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“A strong protest has been lodged with the Government of Denmark. We expect the Danish authorities to take all measures necessary to stop such acts of hatred and incitement,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.