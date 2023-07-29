Search

World

Watch: Woman trying to save Holy Quran from desecration in Denmark assaulted  

05:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2023
Watch: Woman trying to save Holy Quran from desecration in Denmark assaulted  
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

COPENHAGEN – A woman was attacked by two blasphemers in Denmark’s capital city after she tried to save Holy Quran from desecration.

In a gap of eight days, four incidents of desecration occurred in Denmark where extremists burned the copies of the holy book in front of the embassies of Egypt, Iraq and another Muslim country.

The disrespectful moves sparked massive criticism from across the Muslim world with Saudi Arabia summoning the Danish ambassador to record the protest.

The Danish government has itself condemned the act of burning the Holy Quran as shameful and provocative, but such rhetoric is futile as its law allows such acts under the freedom of expression law.

A viral video shows the woman trying to save the copy of the Holy Quran when two blasphemers assault her. One of man knocked her down while she is calling police for help.

But the police took him into custody instead `of helping her out of the situation.

Earlier this week, Pakistan strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and dishonouring of the Pakistani flag in front of its embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“A strong protest has been lodged with the Government of Denmark. We expect the Danish authorities to take all measures necessary to stop such acts of hatred and incitement,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Pakistan condemns latest incident of Quran desecration in Denmark

World

Saudi Arabia summons Danish diplomat over Holy Quran’s desecration

01:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Man who desecrated Quran in Sweden kicked out of restaurant by Christian owner

10:19 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Anju weds Nasrullah: Indian woman converts to Islam, marries Facebook lover in Pakistan

07:00 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Quran burning incident in Denmark outside Iraqi embassy angers Muslim World

01:05 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

OIC terminates Sweden's Special Envoy's status over Quran desecration

10:55 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Tit for Tat: Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

10:29 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

MG HS Essence latest price in Pakistan in July 2023

05:51 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 July 2023

10:04 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 323
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.60
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: