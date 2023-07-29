MG HS Essence latest price in Pakistan in July 2023

LAHORE – MG HS Essence, a locally manufactured fully-fledged SUV, has set the new standard of luxury vehicles in Pakistan, giving tough competition of the conventional choices.

Carrying a sporty exterior and an interior designed with soft touch materials, the front wheel drive vehicle is equipped with several most noticeable features.

The rear side is even classier with twin tailpipes and an aluminum lower bumper with a sporty finish. The large 18” aluminum alloy wheels and the stylish headlights offer an exceptional look of the vehicle.

Specs

It is equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), a smart technology to detect what’s in front of the vehicle, Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Powered by 1.5-litre Turbo Inline Petrol and four-cylinder engine, it has 119kW @ 5600rpm power and 250nM of torque via 7-speed twin clutch. It is also secured with six air bags.

Colours

MG HS Essence comes in two different colors – Arctic White and Black Pearl.

Mileage

The fuel average of MG HS Essence is 10 - 13 KM/L.



Price

As of July 2023, the ex-factory price of MG HS Essence stands at 8,699,000 in Pakistan.