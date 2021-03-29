PAKvZIM – Pakistan releases T20I, Test series schedule against the Chevrons

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday released the schedule of T20 and Test matches against Zimbabwe.

A statement issued by PCB stated that the Pakistani squad will arrive in Harare on 17 April (after Johannesburg) where the five matches will take place from 21 April to 11 May.

The T20Is fixtures will hold on 21, 23, and 25 April while the test match will be on 29 April and May 7.

The series will be the first game between the two sides since September 2013 and Green Shirts will become the first team to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 times.

T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)

T20I schedule

21 April – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe, Harare

23 April – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare

25 April – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare

Test Schedule

29 April – 3 May – 1st Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

7-11 May – 2nd Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare