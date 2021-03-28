Pakistan ranks better than India in Cricket World Cup Super League standings
DUBAI – India has outclassed by Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup Super League standings as Green shirts secured 7th placing, one place above the rival team.
England makes it to the top of Cricket World Cup Super League after winning the second ODI against India. Men in Blue still have an opportunity to overtake Pakistan if they win the next match against England.
England have topped the @cricketworldcup Super League table after their win in the second #INDvENG ODI 🌟— ICC (@ICC) March 27, 2021
Check out the standings ➡️ https://t.co/oLRJQwKQbl pic.twitter.com/FtVZssphkR
The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League will help decide which teams feature in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The top seven teams will qualify automatically while the bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament.
