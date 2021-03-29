Shafqat Mehmood announces date for O-level exam in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday announced that O-level/IGCSE examinations would start from May 10.

In a tweet, Shafqat said that O level/IGCSE exam would start from May 10 instead of May 15.

He wrote on twitter, “I had received a letter from Christine Ozden, CEO Cambridge requesting that O level/IGCSE exam should be allowed to start fro May 10 instead of May 15. After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE will start from May 10”.

Earlier, the minister had tweeted, “After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them”.

However, students are not happy with the announcement as they believe it is not the right time to conduct exams because they have not been able to get proper schooling due to the frequent closure of academic institutions.