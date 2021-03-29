PM Imran summons cabinet meeting to determine retail price of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Thursday to discuss 22-point agenda that also include the retail price of COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides reviewing the steps for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and vaccination process, the cabinet will also discuss the country’s political and economic situation.

A briefing will be given to the federal cabinet members regarding the usage of the electronic voting machine and the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier on March 21, it emerged that the federal cabinet had approved a summary regarding prices of Chinese and Russian COVID-19 vaccines to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the health ministry following approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The health ministry had recommended the price of two anti-COVID jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110, respectively after approval from the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the single-shot COVID vaccine from China – Convidencia – would cost Rs4,225.

Currently, two pharmaceutical companies are importing the vaccines.