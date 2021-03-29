PM Imran summons cabinet meeting to determine retail price of Covid-19 vaccine
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Thursday to discuss 22-point agenda that also include the retail price of COVID-19 vaccines.
Besides reviewing the steps for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and vaccination process, the cabinet will also discuss the country’s political and economic situation.
A briefing will be given to the federal cabinet members regarding the usage of the electronic voting machine and the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
Earlier on March 21, it emerged that the federal cabinet had approved a summary regarding prices of Chinese and Russian COVID-19 vaccines to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the health ministry following approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
The health ministry had recommended the price of two anti-COVID jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110, respectively after approval from the federal cabinet.
Moreover, the single-shot COVID vaccine from China – Convidencia – would cost Rs4,225.
Currently, two pharmaceutical companies are importing the vaccines.
Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid19 cases for ... 08:36 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD –Pakistan on Monday recorded at least 4,525 new Covid-19 cases while 41 persons have lost their lives ...
- Meet the Khans - Boxer Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom spill the beans ...05:19 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- WHO says coronavirus likely transmitted from bats to humans04:32 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- PAKvZIM – Pakistan releases T20I, Test series schedule against the ...04:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
-
- FM Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan to attend Heart of Asia conference03:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
-
- Minal Khan reveals why Aiman Khan cancelled their birthday bash02:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- #TukTukMarch – HSY brings the biggest names of the industry ...03:08 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021