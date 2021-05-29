At least 9 killed, 16 injured after van falls into ditch in Muzaffarabad
10:35 AM | 29 May, 2021
At least 9 killed, 16 injured after van falls into ditch in Muzaffarabad
ISLAMABAD – At least nine people were killed while 16 others injured on Saturday after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Muzaffarabad’s Zaminabad.

According to the local police officials, the deceased persons include three children. The ill-fated van was heading from Rawalpindi to the Chakothi sector.

Rescue 1122 said, four are in critical condition among the 16 injured. The bodies and injured people have been rushed to the hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in these routes mainly due to dilapidated infrastructure and poorly maintained vehicles besides reckless driving.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed on the spot while more than 30 injured after a Karachi-bound bus-turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway.

13 killed, scores injured as bus turns turtle in ... 10:23 AM | 20 May, 2021

SUKKUR – At least 13 people were killed on the spot while more than 30 injured after a Karachi-bound bus-turned ...

