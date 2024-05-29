Iddat Case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad district and sessions court is set to announce reserved verdict today (Wednesday) on appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the case, will announce the verdict. The decision was reserved last week.

At the previous hearing, the lead counsel for the complainant, Khawar Fareed Maneka, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, was absent when the appeals were heard on May 23 (Thursday).

Defence counsel Usman Gill and the prosecutor concluded their arguments before Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The court directed Abbasi's associate to inform him that he could conclude his arguments either in person or via video link.

However, when Abbasi did not appear, the court reserved its decision.

Iddat Case

Pakistan's local court sentenced former PM Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years each for their marriage, declaring it “un-Islamic.” This verdict follows their recent 14-year sentences in the Toshakhana corruption case for illegally selling state , gifts, days before last general elections.

The Iddat case filed by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, was the third sentence for Khan delivered at a hearing in Rawalpindi prison where he has been held since August facing over 100 charges.

PTI leader lamented iddat case, claiming it was meant to disgrace him and his wife. Civil society, experts, and analysts also criticised the verdict, with some calling it a disgrace to the judiciary and a low point for the justice system.

Khan, ousted from power in 2022, claims the cases against him are politically motivated. He has accused the powerful quarters of meddling in politics and holding personal grudges against him. His party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf also faces crackdowns, with many leaders jailed or distancing themselves, and they accuse the state of hindering their election campaign.