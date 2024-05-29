Search

Pakistan

Iddat Case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals today

Web Desk
09:09 AM | 29 May, 2024
Iddat Case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's appeals today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad district and sessions court is set to announce reserved verdict today (Wednesday) on appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

District and Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the case, will announce the verdict. The decision was reserved last week.

At the previous hearing, the lead counsel for the complainant, Khawar Fareed Maneka, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, was absent when the appeals were heard on May 23 (Thursday).

Defence counsel Usman Gill and the prosecutor concluded their arguments before Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The court directed Abbasi's associate to inform him that he could conclude his arguments either in person or via video link.

However, when Abbasi did not appear, the court reserved its decision.

Iddat Case

Pakistan's local court sentenced former PM Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years each for their marriage, declaring it “un-Islamic.” This verdict follows their recent 14-year sentences in the Toshakhana corruption case for illegally selling state , gifts, days before last general elections. 

The Iddat case filed by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, was the third sentence for Khan delivered at a hearing in Rawalpindi prison where he has been held since August facing over 100 charges.

PTI leader lamented iddat case, claiming it was meant to disgrace him and his wife. Civil society, experts, and analysts also criticised the verdict, with some calling it a disgrace to the judiciary and a low point for the justice system.

Khan, ousted from power in 2022, claims the cases against him are politically motivated. He has accused the powerful quarters of meddling in politics and holding personal grudges against him. His party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf also faces crackdowns, with many leaders jailed or distancing themselves, and they accuse the state of hindering their election campaign.

‘No deal’: Imran Khan sticks to his guns despite Iddat case conviction

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:24 AM | 29 May, 2024

UN Peacekeeping Day: Pakistan Army pays tribute to peacekeepers for ...

10:02 AM | 29 May, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: Pakistan Railways to run two special trains to ...

09:28 AM | 29 May, 2024

PTI distances Imran Khan from 1971 war post, clarifies political ...

09:09 AM | 29 May, 2024

Iddat Case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's ...

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

11:58 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan honours Islamic Development Bank chief for his services

Pakistan

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

10:07 AM | 27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

11:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

05:33 PM | 27 May, 2024

Severe heatwave conditions likely to subside as Met office predicts ...

10:24 AM | 28 May, 2024

Woman raped by staff member at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: