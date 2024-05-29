Eid ul Adha 2024: Pakistan Railways to run two special trains to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has decided to run two special trains on the occasion of Eid ul Adha to facilitate passengers leaving for their native towns to celebrate the Festival of Sacrifice.
Passenger trains, buses, and even airlines saw huge influx of passengers during festivals like Eid, as people visit family and friends or to participate in festivities. This also increase in passengers at train stations, as well as higher demand for transportation services.
Railways will add two extra train services departing from Karachi during Eidul Adha celebrations to manage high travel demands. These trains will specifically cater to passengers traveling to Lahore and Peshawar.
The schedule for these special train services will be announced after Zilhajj moon sighting, allowing passengers to organize their holiday accordingly.
First train will travel from Karachi to Lahore, offering both economy class and air-conditioned coach options to suit various travel preferences and budgets.
The second Eid special train service will run from Karachi to Peshawar, with all coaches offering economy class seating.
According to the Meteorological department's predictions, Eid-ul-Adha is anticipated to be observed on June 17, which falls on a Monday.
The Climate Data Processing Centre, PMD, Pakistan has indicated a strong likelihood of the moon being visible on June 7, a Friday.
The moon is expected to be sighted on June 6 at 5:38 PM, with sunset projected at 7:20 PM and moonset at 8:30 PM at the Climate Data Processing Centre, PMD Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-May-2024/meteorological-department-predicts-eid-ul-adha-date-for-pakistan
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
